Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 26 March 2021 15:12 Hits: 0

The Kremlin wants to use the grounding of the Ever Given ship to promote its Northern Sea Route and counter European concerns over Nord Stream 2.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/03/26/could-russia-benefit-from-the-suez-canal-blockage-a73385