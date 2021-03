Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 26 March 2021 15:57 Hits: 0

Experts told The Moscow Times that the visit showed that Russia is eager to cooperate with the military junta.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/03/26/russia-to-deepen-ties-with-myanmar-military-junta-top-defense-official-says-in-first-visit-after-coup-a73387