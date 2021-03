Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 10:02 Hits: 4

More than 50 NGOs say the requirements will leave the homeless, elderly, orphans and seriously ill without support due to fewer donations.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/03/05/russian-ngos-plead-with-putin-over-indirect-foreign-funding-rules-kommersant-a73162