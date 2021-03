Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 17:17 Hits: 0

The new U.S. envoy to the United Nations took aim at Russia for defending Bashar al-Assad's regime despite its use of chemical weapons.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/03/04/us-accuses-russia-of-blocking-accountability-over-syrias-chemical-weapons-a73153