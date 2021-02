Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 09:10 Hits: 3

The Russian Direct Investment Fund maintains that Sputnik V's $9.75 price tag “is the same for all markets.”

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/02/26/russias-coronavirus-vaccine-more-expensive-for-africa-than-western-jabs-ft-a73080