Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 14:38 Hits: 1

Valentina Baranovskaya, 69, has been sentenced to two years in prison after being found guilty of participation in a banned organization.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/02/24/first-woman-jehovahs-witness-sentenced-to-prison-in-russia-a73057