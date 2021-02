Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021

Three decades after anti-communist protesters toppled the monument to Felix Dzerzhinsky outside the KGB’s headquarters, it could be set to return.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/02/25/a-vote-on-restoring-a-secret-police-chiefs-statue-opens-old-wounds-in-russia-a73068