Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 13:33 Hits: 1

Tens of thousands of Russians took part in Sunday’s event that saw supporters hold up flashlights in their courtyards, Navalny's team said.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/02/15/pro-navalny-flashlight-flashmob-a-success-despite-lack-of-crowds-allies-say-a72939