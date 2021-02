Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 13:13 Hits: 0

Russian military scientists described the Pentagon’s air, land, sea, cyber and space integration strategy as an existential threat to national security.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/02/09/russia-floats-pre-emptive-intimidation-strike-to-counter-us-strategy-a72876