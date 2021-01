Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 11:04 Hits: 0

Elizabeth Jo Shirley planned to offer a National Security Agency document she obtained while serving in the Air Force to the Russian government.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/01/26/us-jails-woman-11-years-for-attempted-secret-info-sale-to-russia-a72729