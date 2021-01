Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021 13:49 Hits: 2

Russians nationwide took to the streets on Saturday in support of the opposition activist, who was jailed on his return from Germany to Russia.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/01/23/mckinsey-bans-moscow-staff-from-attending-pro-navalny-protest-a72706