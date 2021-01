Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 07:24 Hits: 7

Russia's media watchdog has asked TikTok to block the videos which have racked up more than 50 million combined views.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/01/21/young-russians-flood-tiktok-with-navalny-protest-cries-a72676