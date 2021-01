Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 14:08 Hits: 10

A British court ruled citing health concerns that Assange should not be extradited to the U.S. where he is wanted for publishing classified papers online.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/01/04/exile-in-russia-snowden-welcomes-rejection-of-assange-extradition-a72539