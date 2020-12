Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020 13:57 Hits: 2

The two countries seized over 330 kilograms of cocaine worth $13.6 million during the multi-stage investigation, Russia's FSB said.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/12/29/joint-russia-us-operation-busts-samerican-cocaine-smuggling-network-a72516