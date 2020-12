Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020 10:59 Hits: 7

The Hadassah Clinic, which operates under a special legal regime, is negotiating to bring the two leading western-developed vaccines to Russia.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/12/29/moscow-clinic-seeks-to-bring-pfizer-moderna-vaccines-to-russia-a72515