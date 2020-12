Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 12:36 Hits: 0

A look back at the images that defined 2020 in Russia — from snapshots of everyday life to historic moments that will be remembered for years to come.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/12/28/russia-in-2020-the-year-in-photos-a72192