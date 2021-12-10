The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

People Take It To The Streets To Support Trans Kid Who Was Outed By Conservative Parents

Hundreds of people have rallied to show their support for a the 8-year-old Kit, – kid that was publicly outed by conservative parents in Hastings, Minnesota.

The kid was outed by a rival of their mom after a school board election. Namely, Kelsey Waits ran for re-election to the town school board, and her opponents tried to get back at her by outing her 8-year-old child in a Facebook group named Concerned Parents of Hastings.

So, hundreds of people took it to the streets to show their support for Kit, and the mom said that she was overwhelmed by the response and support from the community.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, a Democrat, showed his support for the Waits family as well.

The mom has since released a statement in which she said that Kit has since been misgendered by classmates and a subject to anti-trans hate.

She said that even though she had considered moving after Kit was outed, she has since changed her mind following the show of support from the community – which inspired the family to continue living in Hastings.

Source: Upworthy

