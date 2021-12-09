Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 16:45 Hits: 4

An illustration of a Black fetus recently made rounds on Twitter, and it shook everyone because no one had ever seen a Black fetus.

Yes, turns out that none of us had ever seen a Black fetus in the woman of a Black pregnant woman.

All the illustrations in schoolbooks, hospitals, medical textbooks, and pretty much everywhere else show white people.

So, when a Black medical student at the Kyiv Medical University and a medical illustrator Chidiebere Ibe came up with the illustration and posted it on Twitter, many people realized that it’s the first time they see a Black fetus!

I’ve literally never seen a black foetus illustrated, ever. This is amazing @ebereillustratepic.twitter.com/u8aMJ41BZY — Aliyah (@Liyahsworld_xo) December 2, 2021

Many people realized that they’ve literally never seen a black fetus illustrated, ever – and it only further shows the lack of representation in different walks of life and the systematic racism.

And when you think about it, all medical illustrations feature exclusively Caucasian people. Yes, the customary image, and the stereotypical act are so deeply rooted in society that just we’re amazed just looking at a Black fetus.

This is the first time I’ve seen a black fetus illustrated as well. It’s little things like these that white people take for granted. White people get to be a human. Black people are still “human” but otherized. https://t.co/24tmbbeIUz — Professor Flowers (@LuaBorealis) December 3, 2021

Source: Upworthy

The post People Are Shocked By Illustration of Black Fetus, Realizing They See It For The First Time appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/people-are-shocked-by-illustration-of-black-fetus-realizing-they-see-it-for-the-first-time/