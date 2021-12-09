Woman From Kansas Celebrates Her 100th B-Day With Her Sisters, Aged 102 and 104

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 16:51 Hits: 4

Growing older means losing many people who meant a lot to us at some point in our lives, but there are some lucky people who get to spend their entire lives with their loved ones beside them – and Frances Kompus is one truly fortunate woman.

The woman, from Kansas, recently celebrated her 100th birthday with her elder sister, Julia Kopriva and Lucy Pochop.

Kopriva, who was born on November 5, 1917, is aged 104, and Pochop, who was born on June 11, 1919, is aged 102.

Frances Kompus celebrated her 100th birthday on Nov. 11. Helping celebrate were her sisters Julia Kopriva, who turned 104 earlier in November, and Lucy Pochop, who had her 102nd birthday in June.

https://t.co/tPSShE8RK2 — Des Moines Register (@DMRegister) December 6, 2021

All three of the sisters are now mothers and grandmothers, and they grew up together on a farm in the small town of Beardsley in Kansas.

In an interview last month, Pochop said that she remembers how they used to walk to school for about a mile and three-quarters, and how they used to walk the farm fields, helping their father.

Even when times were tough, they ate home cooked meals, such as chicken and meals of dried beans. Kompus credits eating well and being social, as well as walking a lot for their longevity.

Also, she thanked her parents and grandparents for their genetics.

Frances Kompus is edging closer to her big sisters — Julia Kopriva, 104, and Lucy Pochop, 102 — but of course will never quite catch up.https://t.co/1vxGCRaXPL — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) December 6, 2021

The three sisters have been together all of their lives, and they especially bonded after they became widows. However, the three sisters used to call one another two or three times a day while navigating motherhood, and they’ve always had family holiday celebrations with the aunts and uncles and cousins.

The three of them have been involved in each other’s lives for more than a century – which is pretty amazing!

Source: Upworthy

The post Woman From Kansas Celebrates Her 100th B-Day With Her Sisters, Aged 102 and 104 appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/woman-from-kansas-celebrates-her-100th-b-day-with-her-sisters-aged-102-and-104/