New Zealand passes law making it easier to change sex on birth certificates

Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021

Advocates welcome bill allowing for self-identification they say upholds rights for transgender and non-binary New Zealanders

New Zealand’s rainbow community will be allowed to change the sex recorded on their birth certificates without providing evidence of a medical procedure,after a bill to recognise the right for gender minorities to self-identify passed into law.

“Today is a proud day in Aotearoa’s history,” internal affairs minister Jan Tinetti said. “Parliament has voted in favour of inclusivity and against discrimination.”

