Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 22:00 Hits: 4

Shutterstock

For years, a group of California cops texted each other blatantly racist and anti-LGBTQ messages while admitting to targeting minority groups.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/12/cops-disgusting-racist-homophobic-text-messages-call-1400-cases-question/