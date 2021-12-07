‘A bit of hope’: Chile legalizes same-sex marriage

Category: Sex Hits: 6
Vote seen as a blow to conservative presidential candidate José Antonio Kast, who won majority of votes in November’s first round
A historic vote granting equal marriage rights to same-sex couples in Chile has been heralded by activists as a triumph and a blow to the conservative agenda of presidential candidate José Antonio Kast.
Kast won the majority of votes in November’s first-round vote, instilling a wave of fear among the country’s LGBTQ+ community. A tight runoff between Kast and his progressive opponent, former student protest leader Gabriel Boric, is scheduled on 19 December.Continue reading...
Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/dec/07/chile-same-sex-marriage-vote