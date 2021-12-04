‘A new church’: why a Uniting reverend is preaching to Anglicans in a gay couple’s home

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 04 December 2021 19:00 Hits: 7

Peter Grace and Peter Sanders disagreed with the conservative Anglicanism of their Armidale diocese, so they left – and took the congregation with them

On a cool, grey Sunday in November, in a small home on the edge of Armidale, a new church is born.

About 30 parishioners are crowded on the wooden deck, spilling back through the sliding doors and into a living room dominated by a black Kawai concert grand piano. They sit on patio furniture, white plastic lawn chairs and stools from the breakfast bar.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/dec/05/a-new-church-why-a-uniting-reverend-is-preaching-to-anglicans-in-a-gay-couples-home