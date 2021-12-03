Tory culture wars have made UK less safe for gay people, says Chris Bryant

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 03 December 2021

Labour MP says No 10 has stirred social divisions and minority groups have suffered as a result

The Labour MP Chris Bryant has said that Downing Street’s focus on culture wars has contributed to an ideological environment in which he feels “less physically safe as a gay man” than was the case 30 years ago.

Bryant, the MP for Rhondda since 2001, whose work as chair of the Commons standards committee has seen him take a leading role in recent discussions about parliamentary sleaze, said he had discussed his worries about fomenting culture wars with “people who work in Downing Street”.

