Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 16:00 Hits: 2

YouTube screenshot

DaBaby faced intense backlash this year for comments he made about queer people and HIV. Now he's accused of not putting in the work.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/12/dababy-snubbed-hiv-organizations-never-donated-apology/