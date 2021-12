Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 17:00 Hits: 3

Gage Skidmore/via Wikipedia

The lawyer said the right won't use attacks on abortion to take away LGBTQ rights. Sonia Sotomayor called bullshit.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/12/supreme-court-justice-shoots-lawyers-wild-claim-lgbtq-rights/