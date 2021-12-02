The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Canada votes to ban LGBTQ ‘conversion therapy’

Conservatives joined Liberals in unanimous vote, prompting applause in House of Commons

Canadian lawmakers have passed a motion banning the discredited practice of “conversion therapy”, in a rare show of unanimity in the country’s parliament.

A surprise motion on Wednesday by the opposition Conservatives to fast-track the legislation prompted applause in the House of Commons. A handful of Liberal cabinet ministers hugged their Conservative colleagues after the vote.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/dec/02/canada-votes-ban-lgbtq-conversion-therapy

