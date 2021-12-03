Entitled Self-Proclaimed ‘Nice Guy’ Gets Put In His Place By This Woman

Articles

We’ve all heard the ‘nice guys’ stories, and it’s usually the case that when someone says they’re a nice guy – chances are they aren’t!

In fact, they’re often predators in disguise, and they somehow think they’re entitled to a woman’s affection just because they believe they’re nice.

Well, one woman recently shared a series of texts she received for a self-proclaimed ‘nice guy’ who felt entitled that she has to go out with him. First, he demanded they go on a date at 1am, and accused her of ‘playing hard to get’.

Needless to say, she had a lot to tell him – and it didn’t go down too well for him. Check out how this woman put this creep in his place, and feel free to share your own thoughts and experiences on incidents like this one.

Ouch! Right in the fedora! This is how women responded to the creepy texts:

