Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 21:00 Hits: 7

Andrew Propp for Fogarty/NIH

Research on HIV has helped the fight against COVID, but COVID has disrupted supply chains for HIV medications and reduced HIV testing.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/12/anthony-fauci-says-covid-diverted-resources-fight-hiv/