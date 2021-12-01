President Biden Encourages Little Girl Who Stutters That She Can Be Anything She Wants

Articles

Most Americans know by now that Joe Biden has worked hard to overcome a stutter he’s had his whole life. His story of success, living a life of public service as a senator, vice president and now president of the United States, has inspired many who struggle to get their words to come out the way they want them to.

A video of Biden talking to a little girl who stutters has gone viral on Twitter, with people praising the president for his kindness and decency. Rufus Gifford, who shared the video, wrote, “My amazing niece and goddaughter Avery has struggled with a stutter much of her life. She was just told by a guy who knows a little something about it that she can be anything she wants to in this world. A day she will never ever forget. Thank you sir.”

My amazing niece and goddaughter Avery has struggled with a stutter much of her life. She was just told by a guy who knows a little something about it that she can be anything she wants to in this world. A day she will never ever forget. Thank you sir. pic.twitter.com/RDP5Y0FfTa — Rufus Gifford (@rufusgifford) November 28, 2021

The President invited Avery and her family to the White House, and the girl was clearly thilled about it.

President Biden had inspired other kids who stutter before. Namely, during his 2020 presidential campaign, he met a 13-year-old from New Hampshire who struggled with a stutter, and the two bonded when they met.

Biden told the boy at the time that he shouldn’t let his stutter define him and stop him from being anything he wants in this world.

