Lady Gaga Escorted Tony Bennett Off Stage At His Final Concert

Fans across the world were in awe as they watched Lady Gaga escorting the legendary Tony Bennett off stage in their concert special that aired Sunday night on CBS.

Gaga told the 95-year-old:

“Tony, we’re all so grateful to have witnessed your talent, your generosity, your creativity, your kindness, and your service through all the years,”

Bennett’s family revealed his ongoing struggle with Alzheimer’s disease earlier this year, but he sand alongside Lady Gaga in the two-concert series billed as his final New York performance. The first one was in early August at Radio City Music Hall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS (@cbstv)

Bennett also also performed ‘I Left My Heart in San Francisco’, ‘Fly Me to the Moon’, ‘Steppin Out With My Baby’, and duets with Lady Gaga ‘Anything Goes’ and ‘Love For Sale’.

They both sang ‘New York, New York’ before Bennett took the stage, as Lady Gaga teared up as she paused to talk about the legendary singer:

“He’s my friend. He’s my musical companion. And he’s the greatest singer in the whole world. And I’m counting on you, New York, to make him smile. So you better cheer. You better yell. You better laugh. You better cry. You better give your soul,” – she told the audience.

TONIGHT: One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & @LadyGaga, airs at 8PM ET/PT on @CBS. https://t.co/CosPRD24Xz — Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) November 28, 2021

Bennett’s family admitted that they weren’t sure if the concert was going to happen.

Bennett’s wife, Susan Benedetto, opened up to Speaking to Anderson Cooper in a 60 Minutes special that his diagnosis has impaired his short-term memory, but his singing talents and his ability to recite lyrics have been intact.

She also shared that once she saw her husband’s eyes twinkling on stage, she knew that everything would be alright.

“He became himself. He just turned on. It was like a light switch,” she added.

Join us tonight in celebration of @itstonybennett and @ladygaga. One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga begins at 8p on @CBS! #OneLastTimepic.twitter.com/6JFchCO20Y — MTV (@MTV) November 28, 2021

Check out Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s performance below:

