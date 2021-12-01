Fawcett Society blog: Why women’s representation matters

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021

‘I’m asked – too often – why equal representation of women is important?’ This is from a November 2021 blog from the Fawcett Society, which goes on to give some of the key reasons equal representation matters for a functioning democracy: Women make up more than half of the population, so should be equally represented …

