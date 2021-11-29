Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 29 November 2021 15:58 Hits: 2

Court of appeal decision hailed as victory for LGBTQ+ community that could encourage other African countries to follow suit

Gay rights campaigners expressed joy at the Botswana court of appeal’s decision to uphold a ruling that decriminalised same-sex relationships, saying the country’s judiciary had set an example for other African countries.

The government had appealed a 2019 ruling that criminalising homosexuality was unconstitutional. The ruling had been hailed as a major victory for gay rights campaigners on the continent, following an unsuccessful attempt in Kenya to repeal colonial-era laws criminalising gay sex.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2021/nov/29/botswana-upholds-ruling-decriminalising-same-sex-relationships