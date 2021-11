Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 29 November 2021 20:00 Hits: 8

Despite travel bans, the stock market crashing, and cases worldwide except in the United States so far, Fox thinks Democrats are behind it all.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/11/fox-news-suggests-omicron-covid-variant-created-make-pete-buttigieg-president/