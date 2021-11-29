The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Mom Shares Her Reaction To Her Teen Daughter Getting Pregnant, And It’s Everything

Nicole Hennessy is a mom-of-three and photographer from Maryland who recently filmed a TikTok video in which she spoke about how she and her 17-year-old daughter Angelina handled the situation when her daughter got pregnant.

Nicole, from permission from her daughter, showed how the two battled their own emotions in search of the best solution of the situation, but what impressed most people is how Nicole wasn’t angry or judgemental, but she only wanted the best for her daughter.
Her calm and educational reaction has been praised by many, and the video has since been watched by almost 15 million people. Check out what she told her daughter below:

story time #teenmom#storytime#reaction#fyp

The first video gained so much popularity that the mom had to post an update:

Story time By request here is part 2 #teenmom#storytime#reaction#part2#fyp

This is how the world reacted to Nicole’s videos:

