Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 26 November 2021 20:00 Hits: 3

Shutterstock

“It was a huge power imbalance of this grown man and his camera crew — and these 14- to 18 year-olds without their phones, just high school kids,” one student said.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/11/dave-chappelle-tells-high-schoolers-im-better-call-childish-bigot/