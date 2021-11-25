Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 25 November 2021 22:27 Hits: 4

Moderates Dave Sharma and Trent Zimmerman urge Scott Morrison to amend sex discrimination laws after introduction of religious discrimination bill

Religious discrimination laws and protection for gay students and teachers are set to be flashpoints in the contest between progressive independents and Liberal moderates in inner-city seats.

Already facing challenges from independents campaigning on climate change, Liberal moderates such as Dave Sharma in Wentworth and Trent Zimmerman in North Sydney are urging the prime minister to deliver on a promise to amend sex discrimination laws to prevent students being expelled or teachers being fired on the basis of their sexuality.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/nov/26/liberal-mps-under-pressure-from-independents-over-protections-for-gay-students-and-teachers