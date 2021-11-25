Brooke Blurton’s Bachelorette Australia changed the conversation – and I’ve never talked more about being bisexual | Matilda Boseley

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 25 November 2021 23:18 Hits: 4

Having a queer Noongar-Yamatji woman as the star has normalised same-gender relationships – and started discussions around Indigenous history

Two times a week for the past five weeks, I’ve called up my parents at 7.30pm and spent an hour and a half talking about bisexuality and the need for greater education around Indigenous culture in Australia.

The first is deeply personal to me, and something which, due to my own internalised prejudices, I worried I would never be able to talk about casually, even with my extremely progressive mum and dad. The second is something that was discussed in our household growing up, but looking back (despite best intentions) we only scraped the surface.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2021/nov/26/brooke-blurtons-bachelorette-australia-changed-the-conversation-and-ive-never-talked-more-about-being-bisexual