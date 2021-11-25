Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 25 November 2021

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison has introduced the Coalition's religious discrimination bill to the House of Representatives. 'People should not be cancelled or persecuted or vilified because their beliefs are different from someone else’s in a free liberal democratic society such as Australia,' Morrison said. 'Many people from various religious traditions are concerned about the lack of religious protection against the prevalence of cancel culture in Australian life.' Morrison added: 'It's true, it's there, it's real.' But equality advocates are concerned the bill could water down protections for other minority groups, with particular concern about the bill's statement of belief clause that protects religious statements from breaching state and territory anti-discrimination laws.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/video/2021/nov/25/scott-morrison-introduces-religious-discrimination-bill-to-parliament-video