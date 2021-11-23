Two of Us: French domestic thriller a nuanced portrayal of mature queer love

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Filippo Meneghetti’s tender depiction of a relationship pushed to its limits gives the classic coming-out narrative a darker, Hitchcockian edge

Two of Us is streaming in Australia on Stan.

Don’t be fooled by the sweet promotional image: Filippo Meneghetti’s 2019 debut feature film Two of Us is no gentle twilight-years romance. Both a tender depiction of a relationship pushed to its limits and an edge-of-your-seat domestic thriller, Two of Us gives the classic coming-out narrative a darker edge, without succumbing to the tired tropes of queer tragedy.

Neighbours and longtime secret lovers Nina (Barbara Sukowa) and Mado (Martine Chevallier) have spent the last few decades living blissfully between their top-floor flats in Montpellier inthe south of France, but now they’re ready to sell up and escape to Rome together. Before they can set off, widowed Mado must come clean to her two adult children Anne (Léa Drucker) and Frédéric (Jérôme Varanfrain) about her relationship with Nina, which started well before the death of her abusive late husband.

