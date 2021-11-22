Parents sue Wisconsin school for letting children change pronouns without their consent

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 22 November 2021 20:04 Hits: 3

Plaintiffs claim affirmation of students’ gender undermines parents’ role in decision-making

Parents in Wisconsin filed a lawsuit against a school district over a policy that allows students to change their names and pronouns without parental consent, arguing that the policy is a violation of constitutional rights.

The lawsuit against the Kettle Moraine school district was filed in Waukesha county circuit court last Wednesday by two sets of parents via the Alliance Defending Freedom and the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty – two conservative non-profits.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/nov/22/transgender-children-wisconsin-school-parents