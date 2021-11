Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 22 November 2021 20:00 Hits: 3

Shutterstock

A GOP politician launched an online mob to cancel the local library event. So parents rallied to send a message to the bullies and thugs: Don't mess with Texan kids or you'll meet their parents.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/11/texas-parents-step-threats-violence-get-childrens-story-time-event-cancelled/