Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 15:00 Hits: 2

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Barronelle Stutzman says she's "at peace" with the decision that she discriminated against the couple.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/11/love-wins-florist-wouldnt-serve-gay-couple-drops-supreme-court-case-will-pay-men-damages/