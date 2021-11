Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 20 November 2021 20:00 Hits: 7

Screenshot/KDKA

At least 53 trans and gender non-conforming people were lost to violence between Transgender Day of Remembrance last year and this year.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/11/black-trans-woman-angel-naira-recognized-tdor-latest-victim-anti-trans-violence/