Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 20 November 2021 22:08 Hits: 6

Gage Skidmore/via Wikipedia

The New York Times published four articles about the bisexual Senator's attire. Senators say it is "unfairly sexist," while the woman behind some of the articles stands behind them.

