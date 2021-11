Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 15:42 Hits: 0

Lawrence Jackson/White House

Joe Biden is temporarily transferring power to Kamala Harris before a medical procedure, something that Donald Trump allegedly took great pain to avoid doing with Mike Pence.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/11/kamala-harris-becomes-first-woman-hold-presidential-power-today/