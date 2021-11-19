Lewis Hamilton praised after wearing rainbow helmet in Qatar GP practice

Category: Sex Hits: 4
Lewis Hamilton has been praised for “an incredible act of allyship” after wearing a rainbow-coloured helmet in practice at the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix.
The seven-time Formula One world champion’s helmet bore the colours of the Progress Pride flag – a banner which includes the traditional rainbow design with additional colours that recognise the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community.Continue reading...
