Sort Of: big-hearted Canadian show puts diverse, non-binary characters front and centre

This nuanced dramedy explores love and life and death, and how the three can be more intertwined than we realise
In episode one of Sort Of, non-binary Pakistani-Canadian millennial Sabi Mehboob is sitting on a chair facing their employers – a youngish couple whose two children Sabi nannies.
Paul, the father, awkwardly fumbles through a speech designed to gently fire Sabi, closing with the painfully uncomfortable statement: “You’re so real. I’m glad our kids have been exposed to you.”Continue reading...
