French dictionary accused of ‘wokeism’ over gender-inclusive pronoun

Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Education minister condemns use of ‘iel’, saying inclusive writing is not the future of the French language

A French reference dictionary has defended its official recognition of a gender-inclusive pronoun, after traditionalists pounced on what they called the latest incursion of US-inspired “wokeism”.

While the everyday use of “iel” – a neologism combining the French words for he and she (“il” and “elle”) – remains largely anecdotal for now, critics deem it a linguistic affront that needs to be banned.

