Australian Schools Cancel ‘Grease’ Production After Students Say It’s Sexist and Offensive

Presbyterian Ladies’ College and all boys’ Scotch College are two Australian schools that had collaborated to co-product Grease – the iconic musical from the past century. However, the schools have decided to cancel the shows after students complained that the themes of the musical are offensive, sexist, anti-feminist, and the show isn’t fit to be shown in modern-day Australia.

The principals of both schools have since released a joint statement in which they confirmed that the musical has been canceled.

This is what the statement reads:

“A number of PLC students raised concerns whether the musical was appropriate in modern times.

Scotch College listened respectfully to the girls’ concerns and both schools agreed a different musical would be better suited for their joint production in 2022.”

Even though some of the parents weren’t happy with the decision and said that the show could have been updated and brought to the 21st century, the majority of people included in the co-production agreed that the project should be scrapped.

The 1978 musical starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John has been criticised in the past as well for being misogynistic, sexist, and offensive.

